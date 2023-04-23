OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.96

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 59160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 7.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $963.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,643 shares of company stock worth $146,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

