OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

