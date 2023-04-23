Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Price Performance

OGI opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$1.93.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.