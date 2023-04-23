Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 4.2%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 38,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 107,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

