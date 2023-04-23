Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

