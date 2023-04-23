Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 371234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ouster from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Ouster Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 337.71% and a negative return on equity of 65.59%. Equities analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $362,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $362,126.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,671 shares of company stock worth $407,521. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ouster by 543.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

