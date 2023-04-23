PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.17

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 25007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PC Connection Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 9.47%.
Insider Activity at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $198,191.31. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,072,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,954,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
