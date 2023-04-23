Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %
AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
