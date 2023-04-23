Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.