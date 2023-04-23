PFG Advisors Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $7,547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,572 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 308,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %
AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -399.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
