Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

