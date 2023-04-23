PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after acquiring an additional 404,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.14.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

