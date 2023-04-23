Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

