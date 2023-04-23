Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Head-To-Head Survey

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($6.39) -0.81

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A -65.33% -44.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 3 3 0 2.29

Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 149.65%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

(Get Rating)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.