Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

RPD opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $108.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

