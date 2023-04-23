Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
