Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

