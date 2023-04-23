Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.