Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Redwire Price Performance

RDW opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Redwire has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

About Redwire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.