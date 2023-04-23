Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
Redwire Price Performance
RDW opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Redwire has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwire (RDW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.