Reed’s (REED) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reed's alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.15% -1,083.53% -1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million -$19.22 million -0.33 Reed’s Competitors $52.64 billion $442.21 million 19.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reed’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 106 535 966 68 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Reed’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.27, indicating that their average stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.