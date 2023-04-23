Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneWater Marine’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler purchased 5,364 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,082. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler purchased 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $156,092.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,082. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $858,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 52,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,742 and have sold 92,855 shares valued at $2,714,024. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,719,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

