Reviewing Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IM Cannabis and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,895.94%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Akanda.

This table compares IM Cannabis and Akanda’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $41.79 million 0.18 -$145.29 million ($19.10) -0.04 Akanda $110,592.00 34.17 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -203.34% -20.00% -12.63% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akanda beats IM Cannabis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

