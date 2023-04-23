Reviewing Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for IM Cannabis and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IM Cannabis
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Akanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares IM Cannabis and Akanda’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IM Cannabis
|$41.79 million
|0.18
|-$145.29 million
|($19.10)
|-0.04
|Akanda
|$110,592.00
|34.17
|-$8.13 million
|N/A
|N/A
Akanda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.
Profitability
This table compares IM Cannabis and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IM Cannabis
|-203.34%
|-20.00%
|-12.63%
|Akanda
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Akanda beats IM Cannabis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.
About Akanda
Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.