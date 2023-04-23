Reviewing BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -0.65% -1.37% -0.14% BAB 12.27% 13.44% 9.03%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Noodles & Company and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Noodles & Company and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 3 0 2.75 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Company currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.54%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than BAB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Company and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $509.48 million 0.44 -$3.31 million ($0.07) -69.56 BAB $3.29 million 1.77 $430,000.00 $0.05 16.00

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BAB beats Noodles & Company on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co. engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

