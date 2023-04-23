Reviewing BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Volatility and Risk
Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
89.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Noodles & Company
|-0.65%
|-1.37%
|-0.14%
|BAB
|12.27%
|13.44%
|9.03%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Noodles & Company and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Noodles & Company
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|BAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Noodles & Company currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.54%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than BAB.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Noodles & Company and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Noodles & Company
|$509.48 million
|0.44
|-$3.31 million
|($0.07)
|-69.56
|BAB
|$3.29 million
|1.77
|$430,000.00
|$0.05
|16.00
BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
BAB beats Noodles & Company on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Co. engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
About BAB
BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.
