Reviewing Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 0.71% 0.59% 0.39% Laureate Education 5.59% 7.06% 3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 2.42 $1.91 million $0.01 341.34 Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.52 $69.57 million $0.44 27.25

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaotu Techedu and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 61.88%. Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

