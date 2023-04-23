Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE:RBA opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 37.76%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

