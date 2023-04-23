Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.