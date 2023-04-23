Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

