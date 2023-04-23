Rosenblatt Securities Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

