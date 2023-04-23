Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $375.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $339.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $389.17.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GS opened at $341.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.