Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

