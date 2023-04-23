Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $144.96.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,246,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

