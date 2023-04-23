Sabal Trust CO Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

