Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 78 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.