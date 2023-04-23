Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,228,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,318,857 shares of company stock worth $99,032,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

