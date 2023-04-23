SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.99

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.99 and last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 487973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.81.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 133,298 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.