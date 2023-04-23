Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $103.28 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

