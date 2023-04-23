Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

