Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,716,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

