Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $72.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 180.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 96.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 125,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,827 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 150,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

