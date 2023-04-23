Seascape Capital Management Sells 65 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 197,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,326,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.96. The firm has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.