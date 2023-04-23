Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 595,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $20.70 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

