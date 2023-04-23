Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.90

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 118038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

