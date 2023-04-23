Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
