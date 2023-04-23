Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.38) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($9.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.90) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 777 ($9.62).

OSB opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.11) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 510.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 485.57. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 366.80 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 599 ($7.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.22 and a beta of 1.36.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.09), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($334,774.31). 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

