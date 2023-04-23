Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Rises By 6.2%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220 in the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Allbirds by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRD opened at $1.30 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.