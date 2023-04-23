Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expands By 7.1%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 664,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
NASDAQ:APPF opened at $133.22 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
