Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Expands By 6.0%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $22,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.