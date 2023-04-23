Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Increases By 6.8%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $275.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.17.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.