SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.50

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 13248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,895 shares of company stock worth $1,325,706. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 266,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in SI-BONE by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

