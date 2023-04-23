Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

SBSW opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

