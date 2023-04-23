Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Nova by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,136,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $93.37 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

