Signaturefd LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.