Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -399.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
